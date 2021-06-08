Q DAO Governance token v1.0 1-Day Volume Reaches $52,294.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $13.63 or 0.00042676 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $52,294.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00251066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.01159011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,979.51 or 1.00109726 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.