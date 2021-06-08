Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 786,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 397,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.