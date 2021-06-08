Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

QSR stock opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Insiders sold 462,602 shares of company stock worth $31,156,656 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

