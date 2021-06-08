Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

