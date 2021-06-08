Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,478,875.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,835.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,598 shares of company stock worth $16,516,289 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:QTWO opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.03.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.