Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,478,875.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,835.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,598 shares of company stock worth $16,516,289 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.03.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

