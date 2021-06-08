Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $185.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.09. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 169,876 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

