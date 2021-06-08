QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 358.20 ($4.68). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 354.40 ($4.63), with a volume of 330,128 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on QQ. Barclays boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

About QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

