QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million.

Shares of QIWI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 318,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $698.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Equities analysts predict that QIWI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. QIWI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.