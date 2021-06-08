QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.93 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $3.93 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00241591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00220332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.01243451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.01 or 0.99938805 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

