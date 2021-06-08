QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.36

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and traded as high as $36.90. QNB shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 1,264 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

