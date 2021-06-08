QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.27. 292,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,103,584. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

