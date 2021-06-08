Qualtrics International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,408 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 403 put options.

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $273,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.61.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XM. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.