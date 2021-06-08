Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

NYSE PWR opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $426,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

