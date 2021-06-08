Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 7,610 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marijn E. Dekkers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92.

Shares of QTRX traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 720,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Quanterix by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

