Quantis Network Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $12,955.95 and $2,422.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00065863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00258488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00228141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.50 or 0.01211765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.48 or 0.99920347 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

