Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34. Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,221 shares of company stock valued at $348,721. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

