Quark Tops 1-Day Volume of $662.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Quark has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $662.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 156.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,592,976 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

