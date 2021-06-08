Qubitica Market Cap Achieves $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00123248 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002234 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00910747 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars.

