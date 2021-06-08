QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.12. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 97,835 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

