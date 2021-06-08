QuickSwap Price Down 28% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 28% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $538.03 or 0.01652558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $85.95 million and $4.73 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00238840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00222490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.01216614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,841.98 or 1.00514347 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.