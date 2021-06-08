QuickSwap Trading 26% Lower This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $581.80 or 0.01765805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $92.94 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

