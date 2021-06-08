QunQun (QUN) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $405,263.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

