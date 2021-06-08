Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) President Scott David Raskin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 714,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,440.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott David Raskin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00.

QUOT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 385,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.