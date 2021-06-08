Radix Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $68.77 million and $2.15 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00026441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00960498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.67 or 0.09648656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.