Raise Price Down 42% Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Raise has a market capitalization of $82,601.19 and $12.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00026441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00960498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.67 or 0.09648656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

