Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 19,951 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $2,308,929.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 51 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $6,208.74.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68.

BBY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. 1,534,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,497. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

