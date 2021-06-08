Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.35.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 525,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,938. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

