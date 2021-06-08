Ravencoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $609.14 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $609.14 million and $62.09 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071949 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00247868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026743 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,949,115,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

