Raydium Price Reaches $4.61 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $232.24 million and $17.32 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00013962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00241102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00220941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.01215107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,038.54 or 1.00050634 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,370,489 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

