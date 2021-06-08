Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.54.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

TSE LSPD traded up C$2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$89.88. 721,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$29.00 and a 52 week high of C$104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion and a PE ratio of -62.73.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.