Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.35 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. 4,633,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.