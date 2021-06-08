RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $154 million-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.06. 68,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,627. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.74. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.67.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

