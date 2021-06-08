RealTract Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $3,035.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00071649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00981270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.31 or 0.09560345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00050271 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

