Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.46 Million

Brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post sales of $446.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.24 million and the highest is $452.27 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE O opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

