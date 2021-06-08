Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.