Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

6/4/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

5/30/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 180 ($2.35).

5/3/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/19/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/13/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 185.40 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.02.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

