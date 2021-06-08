Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) recently:
- 6/4/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.
- 5/30/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 180 ($2.35).
- 5/3/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/19/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/13/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 185.40 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.02.
In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.