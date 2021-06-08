Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ORBCOMM (ORBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC):

6/8/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM's low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company's products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. "

5/11/2021 – ORBCOMM had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/28/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – ORBCOMM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.25.

4/14/2021 – ORBCOMM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $896.18 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 105,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

