Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 546,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,829. The firm has a market cap of $233.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

