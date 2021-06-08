Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MorphoSys (MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €91.00 ($107.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOR stock traded up €1.38 ($1.62) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €69.50 ($81.76). The company had a trading volume of 497,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.64. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

