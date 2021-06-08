Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,430 ($84.01). The company had a trading volume of 249,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,533. The firm has a market cap of £45.89 billion and a PE ratio of 38.66. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,179 ($80.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

