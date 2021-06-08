RED (RED) Trading 26.3% Lower This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, RED has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $941,200.19 and approximately $41,446.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.00481022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

