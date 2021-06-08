Redd Price Up 14.2% This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,936.45 or 1.00341925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00040914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.