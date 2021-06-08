RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00026243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.00976574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.82 or 0.09543821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050096 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

