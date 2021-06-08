Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of REED remained flat at $$1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,289. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.42% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

