reflect.finance (RFI) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $4,462.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,452,896 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

