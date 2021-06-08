Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CAO J Christian Leavitt Sells 1,600 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. 1,071,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,174. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

