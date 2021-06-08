Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer Sells 1,921 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $67.60. 1,071,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.