Relite Finance (RELI) Market Cap Tops $1.40 Million

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $553,196.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00250958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00226873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.01193292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.05 or 1.00313960 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,814,373 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

