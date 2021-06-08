Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €34.93 ($41.09). Renault shares last traded at €34.18 ($40.21), with a volume of 675,605 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

