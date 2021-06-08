Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 39.1% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Render Token has a market cap of $74.51 million and $5.51 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00953675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.00 or 0.09458210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050756 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

